  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
  • brand header
Logo for the brand Seed & Smith

Seed & Smith

Products Premium By Design
All categoriesCannabisConcentrates

Seed & Smith products

338 products
Product image for Malibu Sunrise 3.5g
Flower
Malibu Sunrise 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Sherbet Creamsicle 28g
Flower
Sherbet Creamsicle 28g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Orange Cookies Chem 1g
Flower
Orange Cookies Chem 1g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Malibu Sunrise 7g
Flower
Malibu Sunrise 7g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Chem 4 7g
Flower
Chem 4 7g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Diagonal Joint 1g
Pre-rolls
Diagonal Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for East Coast Garlic 14g
Flower
East Coast Garlic 14g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for East Coast Garlic 28g
Flower
East Coast Garlic 28g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for East Coast Garlic Joint 1g
Pre-rolls
East Coast Garlic Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for East Coast Garlic Joint Pack 3.5g
Pre-rolls
East Coast Garlic Joint Pack 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Meat Breath 3.5g
Flower
Meat Breath 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Original Green Bud 28g
Flower
Original Green Bud 28g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Pinot Nova Joint Pack 3.5g
Pre-rolls
Pinot Nova Joint Pack 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Blamo 28g
Flower
Blamo 28g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Chunky Stardawg 7g
Flower
Chunky Stardawg 7g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Chunky Stardawg Joint 1g
Pre-rolls
Chunky Stardawg Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Chunky Stardawg Joint Pack 3.5g
Pre-rolls
Chunky Stardawg Joint Pack 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Malibu Sunrise Joint Pack 3.5g
Pre-rolls
Malibu Sunrise Joint Pack 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Gellyroll Joint Pack 3.5g
Pre-rolls
Gellyroll Joint Pack 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Original Green Bud Joint 1g
Pre-rolls
Original Green Bud Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Purple Punch 1g
Flower
Purple Punch 1g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Purple Punch 7g
Flower
Purple Punch 7g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Super Sour Lemon 3.5g
Flower
Super Sour Lemon 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Product image for Ice Cream Man Joint 1g
Flower
Ice Cream Man Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith