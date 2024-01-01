We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Seed & Smith
Products Premium By Design
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
315 products
Flower
Malibu Sunrise 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
3.3
(
3
)
Flower
Sherbet Creamsicle 28g
by Seed & Smith
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Cookies Chem 1g
by Seed & Smith
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Lemoon Cake 28g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Wedding Cake 7g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Tango 7g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Wintergreen OG 7g
by Seed & Smith
Pre-rolls
Motor Breath Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Pre-rolls
Malibu Sunrise Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Chem 4 1g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Buddha Tahoe OG 7g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Chem De La Chem 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Chem 4 3.5g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Blamo 1g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Diagonal 1g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Dosidos 14g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Garlic Road 14g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Meat Breath 14g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Midnite 28g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Original Green Bud 14g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Pinot Nova 1g
by Seed & Smith
Pre-rolls
Pinot Nova Joint 1g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Purple Punch 28g
by Seed & Smith
Flower
Cookies N' Cream 1g
by Seed & Smith
1
2
3
...
14
Home
Brands
Seed & Smith
Catalog
Cannabis