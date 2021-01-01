About this product
Blue Dream has established itself as a top strain in its home state of California, with a reputation that is spreading far and wide. It is popular amongst both commercial growers and the hardened enthusiast due to its yield and sheer quality.
How Blue Dream Grows
Blue Dream presents no unique growth problems, although those with some experience under their belt will know to extract the most potential from it. Indoor grown plants will not get bigger than medium size and yield around 500 gr/m2 in 65 - 70 days of the flowering cycle. Things get even more interesting outdoors where plants can reach a height of between 250 - 350 cm. when cultivated in a warm, dry, and mild Mediterranean type of climate. In northern latitudes, the harvest will be ready during the middle of October; each plant can produce between 700 - 850 gr. of large buds dripping with sparkling resin crystals.
Blue Dream Taste, Smell and Effect
Both scent and taste have a light lemon-citrus quality with berry and Haze notes and a suggestion of Madeira fortified wine. THC content is high, accompanied by low CBD levels. The result is a fine, uplifting, cerebral effect, mentally stimulating, and long-lasting while also being comfortable and relaxing.
Blue Dream is exceptionally high in alpha-pinene, a mono-terpene that has many therapeutic and medicinal benefits. Including acting as an anti-inflammatory (helpful in treating arthritis, Crohn's Disease, and multiple sclerosis); helping with bronchodilation; it is highly resistant to MRSA, having anti-bacterial solid properties. It counters THC's short-term memory loss effects while acting as an antidote to THC overdose effects; it is also anxiolytic, helping to relieve both stress and anxiety. Therapeutically Blue Dream has also been recommended for pain relief, depression, and treating nausea. Jack Herer and OG Kush are other well-known strains that are known to be high in alpha-pinene
How Blue Dream Grows
Blue Dream presents no unique growth problems, although those with some experience under their belt will know to extract the most potential from it. Indoor grown plants will not get bigger than medium size and yield around 500 gr/m2 in 65 - 70 days of the flowering cycle. Things get even more interesting outdoors where plants can reach a height of between 250 - 350 cm. when cultivated in a warm, dry, and mild Mediterranean type of climate. In northern latitudes, the harvest will be ready during the middle of October; each plant can produce between 700 - 850 gr. of large buds dripping with sparkling resin crystals.
Blue Dream Taste, Smell and Effect
Both scent and taste have a light lemon-citrus quality with berry and Haze notes and a suggestion of Madeira fortified wine. THC content is high, accompanied by low CBD levels. The result is a fine, uplifting, cerebral effect, mentally stimulating, and long-lasting while also being comfortable and relaxing.
Blue Dream is exceptionally high in alpha-pinene, a mono-terpene that has many therapeutic and medicinal benefits. Including acting as an anti-inflammatory (helpful in treating arthritis, Crohn's Disease, and multiple sclerosis); helping with bronchodilation; it is highly resistant to MRSA, having anti-bacterial solid properties. It counters THC's short-term memory loss effects while acting as an antidote to THC overdose effects; it is also anxiolytic, helping to relieve both stress and anxiety. Therapeutically Blue Dream has also been recommended for pain relief, depression, and treating nausea. Jack Herer and OG Kush are other well-known strains that are known to be high in alpha-pinene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Seedsman
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.