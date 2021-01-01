Blue Dream has established itself as a top strain in its home state of California, with a reputation that is spreading far and wide. It is popular amongst both commercial growers and the hardened enthusiast due to its yield and sheer quality.



How Blue Dream Grows

Blue Dream presents no unique growth problems, although those with some experience under their belt will know to extract the most potential from it. Indoor grown plants will not get bigger than medium size and yield around 500 gr/m2 in 65 - 70 days of the flowering cycle. Things get even more interesting outdoors where plants can reach a height of between 250 - 350 cm. when cultivated in a warm, dry, and mild Mediterranean type of climate. In northern latitudes, the harvest will be ready during the middle of October; each plant can produce between 700 - 850 gr. of large buds dripping with sparkling resin crystals.



Blue Dream Taste, Smell and Effect

Both scent and taste have a light lemon-citrus quality with berry and Haze notes and a suggestion of Madeira fortified wine. THC content is high, accompanied by low CBD levels. The result is a fine, uplifting, cerebral effect, mentally stimulating, and long-lasting while also being comfortable and relaxing.



Blue Dream is exceptionally high in alpha-pinene, a mono-terpene that has many therapeutic and medicinal benefits. Including acting as an anti-inflammatory (helpful in treating arthritis, Crohn's Disease, and multiple sclerosis); helping with bronchodilation; it is highly resistant to MRSA, having anti-bacterial solid properties. It counters THC's short-term memory loss effects while acting as an antidote to THC overdose effects; it is also anxiolytic, helping to relieve both stress and anxiety. Therapeutically Blue Dream has also been recommended for pain relief, depression, and treating nausea. Jack Herer and OG Kush are other well-known strains that are known to be high in alpha-pinene