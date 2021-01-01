About this product
It is the auto-flowering version of Dr. Seedsman CBD 30:1 boasting very high levels of CBD yet with less than 1% THC resulting in healing and soothing effects without any psychoactivity at all.
Dr. Seedsman CBD 30:1 Auto was bred from an Eletta Campana Selezionata crossed with Speed Bud Auto to provide the auto-flowering genetics. Its life-cycle from seed to harvest is finished within 90 days which allows for multiple successive crops in warmer climate regions. CBD content is approximately 11 - 13% while THC is extremely low at less than 0.2%. Climate, conditions and the exact point in the plants' life-cycle at which they are harvested all influence these quantities.
This is a tremendous strain to grow outdoors and, where legal, large scale planting at a density of 3,000 to 5,000 plants is recommended without any detriment to the final product. In this environment plants will grow to a height of between 140 - 160 cm. tall whilst yielding around 400 gr/m2. Indoor plants will be a bit shorter, finishing at about 100 - 120 cm.
This plant displays some variation in scent and flavour. The most prevalent terpenes are Myrcene and Limonene which impart herbal and citrus notes respectively. Bisabolol offers further earthy hints. With a CBD:THC ratio in excess of approximately 30:1. the effect is very deeply relaxing to the body with no cerebral effects whatsoever making it pleasurable for all-day consumption for those who need their medicine.
Seedsman champions the joy of collecting your own seeds. What began as a budding passion by two cannabis connoisseurs, 21 years ago, has transformed into one of the foremost European seedbanks; built on a dedication to source and share cannabis seeds that inspire, challenge, and exhilarate collectors worldwide.
Today, Seedsman focuses on providing complete diversity, spotlighting cannabinoids like THCV and CBG, plants with excellent mould resistance and yields, and an unmatched range of autoflowering varieties - embracing traditional favourites whilst always looking for something new, and exciting. You’ll find refined classics like Jack Herer, Bruce Banger, and Bubba Kush. Sativa superstars like Mamma Thai and White Widow, in regular form – ideal for breeders and connoisseurs. Sticky indicas like Hash Passion and Candy Cream. Or, try a newer Seedsman original like Fuel D.OG, Green Crack, or Larry Lemon OG.
The recent addition of Seedsman’s Peyote range adds some high THC, super vigorous genetics to the mix. The minty fresh L.A Peyote Kush is a THC powerhouse, while Peyote Gorilla’s frosty trichomes and Peyote Zkittlez potent tang are going down a storm. Peyote Wi-fi CBD 2:1, and Cream & Cheese 1:1 offer some of the most interesting potential for more balanced strains for those medical users who need a balance of CBD with THC, or those who simply prefer a lighter smoke. With origins in the icy tips of the Kush Mountains to the sun-trapped hills of Californian valleys, Seedsman strains represent the best in contemporary cannabis genealogy. All seeds are rigorously tested to the highest standards, ensuring excellent yield, taste, vigour and potency. So, if you’re looking for something spicy or a strain that’s sweet, one that grows in a greenhouse or thrives in the heat, a plant that helps you focus or gets you to sleep, genetics made to collect and seeds to keep – you'll find it at Seedsman.
