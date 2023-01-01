Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised is an autoflowering cannabis strain that offers a sweet and fruity flavour with a potent and relaxing effect. This hybrid strain is the result of crossing Strawberry Banana Grape Auto with Zkittlez Auto, resulting in a 70% indica and 30% sativa variety with autoflowering properties.



Cultivation:

Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised is an excellent choice for beginners as it is very easy to cultivate. The plant structure is characterised by a thick and sturdy trunk with short branches that support the hard and dense buds with a lot of resin. The plant can grow up to 150cm in height, making it a medium-sized plant. This strain needs approximately 56-63 days from seed to harvest when grown indoors, with a maximum yield of 500 gr/m2. When cultivated outdoors, the plant reaches its full potential and produces large yields.



The appearance and colour of Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised buds are hard and dense, and covered in a thick layer of resin that sparkles like diamonds. The THC content of this strain is relatively high, although the exact percentage remains unknown. The CBD content is relatively low. Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised is suitable for extractions, including shatter, wax, and hash.



Flavours and Scents:

The taste and flavour of Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised is characterised by its sweet and fruity flavour with small nuances of banana and lemon. It is a very tasty strain that leaves a pleasant aftertasteon the palate. The scent is equally as delightful and is characterised by a sweet and fruity aroma with small notes of lemon.



Effect:

The effect of Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised is potent and relaxing, making it perfect for unwinding after a long day. The high starts with a cerebral rush, followed by a full-body relaxation that eases pain and tension. This strain is perfect for those looking to relax, unwind, and destress. It is ideal for use in the evening or before bed, as it may cause drowsiness.



In short, Juicy Zkittlez Auto Feminised is a strain that offers a delightful taste and flavour, a potent and relaxing effect, and is easy to cultivate, making it an excellent choice for beginners and seasoned growers alike.

