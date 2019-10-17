About this strain
Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects.
Cherry AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Select Oil
It all started with a better cartridge.
The story of Select started with a cough, which led to a thought, which led to a better cartridge. Since day one our focus has been on product safety, and we’ve risen above because of our commitment to setting standards around pesticide, hardware and oil testing.
Safety
Select tests to the highest standards for potency and pesticides in every state we're in. In fact, our internal standards are more stringent than state compliance requirements.
Sourcing
Our partnership with farmers is built with intent, integrity and transparency.
We never add harmful cutting agents such as vegetable gylcerine (VG), propylene glycol (PG) or Vitamin E Acetate to our cartridges.
Consistency
Each cartridge is hand-filled to ensure quality, followed by further inspection through four quality control stations. Ensuring a full flavor and smooth feel without fail. Every time.
Innovation
Our story started when our founder identified a cleaner, safer option for vaporizer pen technology.
From there, we've worked to innovate and set standards around testing, company culture, brand and more.
Commitment
We are constantly innovating for the future of the industry.
All for a better cannabis experience.
And we promise to never stop getting better.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
