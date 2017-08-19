About this product
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Herijuana, also known as "Herojuana," is an indica marijuana strain. Originally bred by Woodhorse Seeds, Herijuana is a combination of the highly regarded Humboldt County Afghan indica called Petrolia Headstash and an outdoor hybrid from Kentucky known only as the “Killer New Haven” strain. This combo was worked by breeders for 15 generations to create an inbred line (IBL), meaning that most of the seeds will grow into plants that are nearly identical. Herijuana produces large dense flowers on an open, stretchy plant, with aromas and flavors ranging from spicy earth and sandalwood to hashy fruit. The high provides a heavy, almost numbing feeling.
Awarded Oregon’s Best High CBD Product by Leafly, Select CBD is hemp-derived and paired with essential oils & herbs to deliver supreme flavor and premium experiences.
Recognized by Oregon Business Magazine as a 2018 Top 100 Companies to Work For in Oregon, we are proud of the incredible legacy we are continuing to build.
For use only by adults twenty-one years of age and older (For use by 18+ in limited states)
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery while under the influence of this drug.
Keep out of reach of children.
CDPH-10001355
