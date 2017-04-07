Select Oil
Select Elite .5g Purple Mr. Nice - Indica
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 13%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Purple Mr. Nice Guy effects
Reported by real people like you
118 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!