Select Elite .5g Purple Mr. Nice - Indica

IndicaTHC 13%CBD

About this product

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Purple Mr. Nice Guy effects

118 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
