Select Elite 1g 2:1 Dance World - Sativa
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 8%CBD 11%
About this product
2:1 CBD to THC. The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Dance World effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Pain
56% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
