Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Honey Bananas - Hybrid
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Honey Bananas effects
Reported by real people like you
124 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!