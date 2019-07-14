Loading…
Select Elite 1g Nightmare OG - Hybrid

HybridTHC 20%CBD

The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.

Nightmare OG effects

Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
