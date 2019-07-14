Select Oil
Select Elite 1g Nightmare OG - Hybrid
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
The best selling vape cartridge on the market, Select Elite delivers an activated, broad-spectrum oil with the highest THC level possible and big flavor. And we're always sourcing new
strains for a variety of flavor and effects.
Elite cartridges have a potency ranging from 80%-95% THC.
Nightmare OG effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
80% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
20% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
20% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!