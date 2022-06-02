About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
2% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
