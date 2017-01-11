About this strain
Lemon Haze
Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint.
Lemon Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,723 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
