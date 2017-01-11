Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1g

by Serenity Gardens
SativaTHC 19%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Haze
Lemon Haze

Lemon Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that smells and tastes like fresh peeled lemon slices. Lemon Haze is made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Silver Haze. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

Lemon Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
1,723 people told us about effects:
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Serenity Gardens
Serenity Gardens
Shop products
Yelm, Washington