Bred by Compound and Cannarado. Khalifa Mints crossed with Grape Gasoline brings out amazing grape flavors combined with pungent fuel for this hard hitting Indica dominant hybrid.
Violet Fog effects
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
25% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
25% of people report feeling creative
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Seven Leaves
The team at Seven Leaves has been in the California Cannabis Industry since 2008. Over the last decade, through non-stop education, the team has been perfecting cultivation methods and techniques to develop premium grade, pesticide-free and herbicide-free cannabis and cannabis products.
#TAL17-0001252
CCL18-0000317