Shango

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

Cannabis Concentrates Edibles

Shango products

87 products
Product image for Chembow
Flower
Chembow
by Shango
THC 24.45%
CBD 0%
Product image for Abomination
Flower
Abomination
by Shango
THC 30.81%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Modified Bananas
Flower
Modified Bananas
by Shango
THC 33.73%
CBD 0.08%
Product image for Alien Cookies
Flower
Alien Cookies
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Exotic
Flower
Exotic
by Shango
THC 28.8%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Mitten Cake
Flower
Mitten Cake
by Shango
THC 16.83%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Garlic Cookies
Flower
Sour Garlic Cookies
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Lolly Rox 50mg 5-pack
Candy
Strawberry Lolly Rox 50mg 5-pack
by Shango
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Roadkill Skunk
Flower
Roadkill Skunk
by Shango
THC 22.22%
CBD 0.008%
Product image for Mango Meringue Live Rosin Jam 1g
Rosin
Mango Meringue Live Rosin Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for AK-40 Lemons Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
AK-40 Lemons Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sticky B
Flower
Sticky B
by Shango
THC 28.62%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Cookies
Flower
Cherry Cookies
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Star Killer Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Star Killer Pre-Roll 0.6g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Apple Lolly Rox 50mg 5-pack
Candy
Apple Lolly Rox 50mg 5-pack
by Shango
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Emerald Gelato Kief 1g
Solventless
Emerald Gelato Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Emerald Sour Bubble Kief 1g
Solventless
Emerald Sour Bubble Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Valley Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Grape Valley Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Shango
THC 87.51%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Watermelon Gelato
Flower
Watermelon Gelato
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alien Banana Candy Pre-Roll 0.6g
Pre-rolls
Alien Banana Candy Pre-Roll 0.6g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gorilla Glue
Flower
Gorilla Glue
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mango OG
Flower
Mango OG
by Shango
THC 29.17%
CBD 0%
Product image for Absinthe Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack
Pre-rolls
Absinthe Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%