Shango
unclaimed brand
3
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
Shango products
87 products
Flower
Chembow
by Shango
THC 24.45%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
6
)
Flower
Abomination
by Shango
THC 30.81%
CBD 0.09%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Modified Bananas
by Shango
THC 33.73%
CBD 0.08%
3.7
(
3
)
Flower
Alien Cookies
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
2.8
(
4
)
Flower
Exotic
by Shango
THC 28.8%
CBD 0.09%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Mitten Cake
by Shango
THC 16.83%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sour Garlic Cookies
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Candy
Strawberry Lolly Rox 50mg 5-pack
by Shango
THC 50%
CBD 0%
2.0
(
1
)
Flower
Roadkill Skunk
by Shango
THC 22.22%
CBD 0.008%
Rosin
Mango Meringue Live Rosin Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
AK-40 Lemons Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Sticky B
by Shango
THC 28.62%
CBD 0%
Flower
Cherry Cookies
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Star Killer Pre-Roll 0.6g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Apple Lolly Rox 50mg 5-pack
by Shango
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Emerald Gelato Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Emerald Sour Bubble Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Grape Valley Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Shango
THC 87.51%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Blueberry Kush Pre-Roll 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Watermelon Gelato
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alien Banana Candy Pre-Roll 0.6g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Gorilla Glue
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mango OG
by Shango
THC 29.17%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Absinthe Pre-Rolls 6g 6-pack
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
1
2
3
4
