Shango
unclaimed brand
3
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Concentrates
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
23 products
Rosin
GG4 Rosin 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Amnesia Triangle Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Grape Valley Kush Distillate Cartridge 0.5g
by Shango
THC 87.51%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Mango Meringue Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Humble Pie Shatter 1g
by Shango
THC 75.98%
CBD 0%
Wax
Ice Cream Cake Wax 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Emerald House Blend Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
SLH Tut Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 84.52%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Memory Loss Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 84.48%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Black Flag Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 80%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Bordello Rosin 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
White Tahoe Cookies Crumble 1g
by Shango
THC 72.51%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Sticky B Crumble 1g
by Shango
THC 78.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Bordello Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Emerald Gelato Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
GG4 Fresh Press Live Resin Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
Amnesia Valley Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Lemon Meringue Rosin 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Mango Meringue Live Rosin Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Shatter
AK-40 Lemons Shatter 0.5g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solventless
Emerald Sour Bubble Kief 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Bordello Live Resin Jam 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Gorilla Glue Live Resin 1g
by Shango
THC 0%
CBD 0%
