Shango

Cookies Haze

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 20%CBD

Cookies Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
75% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
25% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
