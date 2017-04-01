Afghan Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines a resinous Afghani indica with a sweet-smelling Haze sativa. Created by former Sensi breeder Nevil Schoenmaker and Shantibaba of Mr. Nice Seeds, Afghan Haze balances energizing cerebral invigoration with soothing full-body effects. Its clear-headed relief allows patients to treat pain, depression, and appetite loss during the day, and heavier doses can help ease the mind and body into peaceful sleep. Afghan Haze may have an excruciatingly long indoor flowering time of 10 weeks, but the large harvests of potent, crystal-covered buds are worth waiting for.