  Afghan Haze
Hybrid

4.2 57 reviews

Afghan Haze

Afghan Haze

Afghan Haze is a sativa-dominant hybrid that combines a resinous Afghani indica with a sweet-smelling Haze sativa. Created by former Sensi breeder Nevil Schoenmaker and Shantibaba of Mr. Nice Seeds, Afghan Haze balances energizing cerebral invigoration with soothing full-body effects. Its clear-headed relief allows patients to treat pain, depression, and appetite loss during the day, and heavier doses can help ease the mind and body into peaceful sleep. Afghan Haze may have an excruciatingly long indoor flowering time of 10 weeks, but the large harvests of potent, crystal-covered buds are worth waiting for.

 

Effects

Relaxed 65%
Happy 60%
Creative 48%
Uplifted 43%
Euphoric 41%
Stress 31%
Depression 29%
Fatigue 21%
Pain 21%
Anxiety 19%
Dry mouth 21%
Dizzy 12%
Dry eyes 9%
Headache 4%
Anxious 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Afghan Haze
First strain child
Ash
child
Second strain child
Critical Haze
child

