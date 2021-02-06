Shango
Petro Chem
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Petro Chem effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!