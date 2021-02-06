Loading…
Shango

Petro Chem

HybridTHC 26%CBD

Petro Chem effects

3 people told us about effects:
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
66% of people report feeling sleepy
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
33% of people say it helps with fatigue
