Logo for the brand Shango

Shango

Trap Star

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 22%CBD

Trap Star effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!