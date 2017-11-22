Shannon's Best Buds
Bubblegum Kush
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 4%CBD 9%
About this product
Bubblegum Kush is an 80% indica bred by Bulldog Seeds. An 80% Indica that has that bubble gum aroma with hints of pine will help with sleep issues, anxiety and depression. Think couch lock.
Bubblegum Kush effects
263 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
