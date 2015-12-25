Shelby County Community Services
Cuvee RSO 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 15%CBD —
Cuvee effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
12% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
18% of people say it helps with ptsd
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!