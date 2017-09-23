About this product

This sweet Cherry Pie expresses a terpene profile that's both earthy and pungent while still being extremely sweet and berry-forward. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs with a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The longer it's allowed to mature the deeper the purple expression. A strain that is both true to it's name and powerful this variety will surely be a favorite among both hardened and light smokers.