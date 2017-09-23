Shepherd’s Meadow Farm
Cherry Pie
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
This sweet Cherry Pie expresses a terpene profile that's both earthy and pungent while still being extremely sweet and berry-forward. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs with a touch of purple, this strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The longer it's allowed to mature the deeper the purple expression. A strain that is both true to it's name and powerful this variety will surely be a favorite among both hardened and light smokers.
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
46% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
