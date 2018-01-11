About this strain
Pink Panties
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
