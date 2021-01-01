Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand SilverStick

SilverStick

SilverStick Large - The One Hitter Pipe with a Filter

Buy Here

About this product

- Large aircraft-grade alloy pipe
- 15 Large natural cotton filters
- Stainless steel poker
- Large smell-resistant end cap

Made in the USA from ultra durable aircraft-grade alloy, the SilverStick™ Large is an oversized one-hitter (good for 4-6 draws) that uses a natural cotton filter to provide a smooth, more enjoyable draw while trapping tar and blocking hot embers from reaching your lungs. Since it's electronics free, it's extremely reliable and easy to clean.

https://thesilverstick.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!