SilverStick
About this product
- Large aircraft-grade alloy pipe
- 15 Large natural cotton filters
- Stainless steel poker
- Large smell-resistant end cap
Made in the USA from ultra durable aircraft-grade alloy, the SilverStick™ Large is an oversized one-hitter (good for 4-6 draws) that uses a natural cotton filter to provide a smooth, more enjoyable draw while trapping tar and blocking hot embers from reaching your lungs. Since it's electronics free, it's extremely reliable and easy to clean.
https://thesilverstick.com
