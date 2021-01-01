About this product

Zebrawood



A rich honey color beautifully offset by its striking dark stripes gives Zebrawood a stunning and invigorating feel. This soft exotic wood has intense individuality and energy and wears in beautifully with use. One thing is for sure, with the incredible variation inherent in zebrawood, you will never see another dugout like yours.



Design



The SilverStick Dugout is a stylish, portable and secure carrying case. It has a top and bottom storage compartment for tobacco and storing filters, a slot for a poker, and a chamber that fits either a Large or Slim SilverStick pipe. As an added bonus, lying flat, the groove on the front acts as a convenient rest for your SilverStick.



Craftsmanship



Handcrafted from sustainably harvested lumber, these dugouts have a food grade safe finish, buttery smooth swivel tops, and soft coil pipe chamber springs.



If you need more information on use and care, it can be found here.



Measurements:



4.5"h x 2.5"w x .65"d



Exotic wood varies in color and grain even within its own species. No two Dugouts are the same. The variations in color and grain make each piece unique and one of a kind, and because they are handmade, each one will have its own nuances.



