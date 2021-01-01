About this product

Say goodbye to stressful days and escape into tropical bliss with our premium Delta-8 THC gummies.



Made with real fruit puree and premium cannabinoid extracts, our tropical-flavored gummies provide a euphoric cerebral experience and a slightly relaxed physical feeling, along with a natural soft texture and mouthwatering tropical taste.



Delta-8 THC is a milder version of its big sister Delta-9, with substantially lower psychoactive effects. Our broad-spectrum, GMO-free formula is made in the USA and contains no traces of Delta-9 THC.



*Handcrafted in small batches

*Third-party lab tested

*No detectable Delta-9 THC



Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta-8 THC—the ideal dose for a touch of island-vibe happiness.



Available in 10 & 20 count jars