Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

300mg CBD Capsules

These Simply Crafted CBD Softgels are formulated to give you predictable results in an easy-to-swallow format. Each softgel contains 10mg CBD and is made using our water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, which increases bioavailability and therefore enhances efficacy.

Nano-emulsion technology
100% Full-spectrum CBD
0% THC

Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
