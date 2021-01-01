Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
These Simply Crafted CBD Softgels are formulated to give you predictable results in an easy-to-swallow format. Each softgel contains 10mg CBD and is made using our water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, which increases bioavailability and therefore enhances efficacy.
Nano-emulsion technology
100% Full-spectrum CBD
0% THC
Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA
