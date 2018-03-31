Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Ancient Lime Δ8 THC Live Resin

Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD 1%
Buy Here

About this product

Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.

Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.

No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents

Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC

*Consistency is similar to terp sauce

Net Wt. 1 Gram

California Limes effects

Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!