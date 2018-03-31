Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our Live Resin Δ8 Concentrate is pure, potent, and loaded with all the medicinal benefits of the full cannabis plant profile.
Extracted from freshly harvested cannabis plants, then cured with cold-pressed terpenes to preserve the natural rich aroma and flavor. Δ8 Live Resin has a full spectrum cannabinoid profile and is cured with single-origin, cannabis-derived terpenes.
No GMOs
No chemicals
No solvents
Contains less than 0.3% Δ9-THC
*Consistency is similar to terp sauce
Net Wt. 1 Gram
California Limes effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
100% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
ADD/ADHD
50% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!