About this product

A product of the uber popular brand Cookies, this hybrid strain is the result of crossing Gelato#25 with South Florida OG.



Biscotti has a nice light green color with purple hues and rich orange pistils. It has a skunky sweet, delicious cookies and gas terpene profile.



This high CBD flower puts out dense, small nuggets that are drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds and an impeccable smoking experience.