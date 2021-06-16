Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
A product of the uber popular brand Cookies, this hybrid strain is the result of crossing Gelato#25 with South Florida OG.
Biscotti has a nice light green color with purple hues and rich orange pistils. It has a skunky sweet, delicious cookies and gas terpene profile.
This high CBD flower puts out dense, small nuggets that are drenched in trichomes, making for beautiful buds and an impeccable smoking experience.
Biscotti effects
Reported by real people like you
164 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
17% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
6% of people say it helps with insomnia
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!