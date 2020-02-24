Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Blue Gelato is a sweet and potent Sativa dominant hybrid that we're very proud to carry. This strain is a cross between Blueberry, GSC and Sherbert and shows just how good CBD strains can get!
Any minor grogginess soon dissipates as the impact of the strain takes hold, leaving you feeling relaxed without losing focus.
Blue Gelato has a spicy and smooth terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells.
Contains 16% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Any minor grogginess soon dissipates as the impact of the strain takes hold, leaving you feeling relaxed without losing focus.
Blue Gelato has a spicy and smooth terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells.
Contains 16% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Blue Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
11 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
18% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
18% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
18% of people report feeling creative
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!