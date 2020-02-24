About this product

Blue Gelato is a sweet and potent Sativa dominant hybrid that we're very proud to carry. This strain is a cross between Blueberry, GSC and Sherbert and shows just how good CBD strains can get!



Any minor grogginess soon dissipates as the impact of the strain takes hold, leaving you feeling relaxed without losing focus.



Blue Gelato has a spicy and smooth terpene profile that tastes as good as it smells.



Contains 16% CBD and less than 0.3% THC