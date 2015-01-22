About this product

✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free



🌱All Natural



🕑Timed Dosing System



Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC live resin vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.



This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.



Contains 500mg Δ8 THC

No GMOs, chemicals or solvents



Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.



"Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint."



- Leafly