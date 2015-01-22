Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC live resin vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings.
Contains 500mg Δ8 THC
No GMOs, chemicals or solvents
Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
"Blueberry Muffin, also known as "Blueberry Muffins," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin is revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers. This strain features a flavor profile that smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Blueberry Muffin's sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint."
- Leafly
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
