About this product

This is our most versatile, pure form of CBD. With no taste or odor, CBD isolate blends into coconut, palm, and avocado oils. It can also be used in a wide variety of ways:



● Add it to your morning coffee or post-training smoothie

● Rub it into your sore muscles

● Infuse into oils for vaping

● Sprinkle on a salad

● Place under tongue and let dissolve



CBD has a boiling point of about 160-180°C (320-356°F). Cooking at any temperature higher than boiling point might degrade potency.



Net Weight: 1 Gram



Lab Tested | Organic | Made in USA