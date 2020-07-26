About this product

Our Simply Crafted CBD moon rocks are made with premium organic hemp flower, dipped in solventless hash oil, then rolled in terpene rich kief for an extra kick. This makes our moon rocks have a much higher concentration of CBD than regular flower.



CBD and terpene rich

Solvent and pesticide free

Contains less than 0.3% THC



Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower



Net Wt. 3.5 grams