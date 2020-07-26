Loading…
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

CBD Moon Rocks (3.5 grams)

HybridTHC 23%CBD
About this product

Our Simply Crafted CBD moon rocks are made with premium organic hemp flower, dipped in solventless hash oil, then rolled in terpene rich kief for an extra kick. This makes our moon rocks have a much higher concentration of CBD than regular flower.

CBD and terpene rich
Solvent and pesticide free
Contains less than 0.3% THC

Moon rocks can be smoked like regular flower

Net Wt. 3.5 grams
