About this product

One of each of our signature Simply Crafted CBD oil blends.



These organic tincture includes 300mg of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT oil derived from organic coconuts.



Day Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of bergamot, lemon, rosemary, and frankincense for natural stimulation.



Night Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of lavender, chamomile, and lemongrass to increase relaxation.



Vanilla Tincture: Organic CBD Oil infused with MCT oil and pure vanilla extract.



Peppermint Tincture: Organic CBD Oil infused with MCT oil and pure vanilla extract.



Choose from 300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg doses.