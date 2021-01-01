Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
One of each of our signature Simply Crafted CBD oil blends.
These organic tincture includes 300mg of pure hemp CBD in a base of solvent-less MCT oil derived from organic coconuts.
Day Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of bergamot, lemon, rosemary, and frankincense for natural stimulation.
Night Time Tincture: Infused with extracts of lavender, chamomile, and lemongrass to increase relaxation.
Vanilla Tincture: Organic CBD Oil infused with MCT oil and pure vanilla extract.
Peppermint Tincture: Organic CBD Oil infused with MCT oil and pure vanilla extract.
Choose from 300mg, 1500mg or 3000mg doses.
