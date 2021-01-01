About this product

Solvent-free and sourced from local organic farms, our pure CBD vape oil contains full spectrum Cannabidiol that your customers will enjoy till the last drop. The high purity and refined quality of the vape oil offers a subtle cannabis flavor.



Choose from pure vape oil or infused with one of seven different single-origin cannabis derived terpenes: Ancient Lime, Blueberry Muffin, Cookies, Critical Kush, OG Kush, Pineapple Jack, and Zkittles.



Net Wt. 30 ml