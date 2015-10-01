Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Cherry Pie takes after its parents, Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. It's a delicious product of this unique combination with an unusual scent of sweet and sour cherry cobbler.
Although it does tend to wear off a bit fast, this friendly strain will work wonders on your appetite. Combining the powerful effects of its parental strains, Cherry Pie gives you the best of both worlds.
Enjoy it during the day to boost creativity and energy or at night to relieve stress and make your sleep deeper.
Contains 13.6% CBD and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,354 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
23% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
