About this product

Cherry Pie takes after its parents, Granddaddy Purple and Durban Poison. It's a delicious product of this unique combination with an unusual scent of sweet and sour cherry cobbler.



Although it does tend to wear off a bit fast, this friendly strain will work wonders on your appetite. Combining the powerful effects of its parental strains, Cherry Pie gives you the best of both worlds.



Enjoy it during the day to boost creativity and energy or at night to relieve stress and make your sleep deeper.



Contains 13.6% CBD and less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC