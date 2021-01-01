About this product

Pocket bubblers are versatile, portable, and fun! They can fit a 10mm flower bowl, a 10mm quartz banger for concentrate, or even a well-rolled joint or blunt. The bubbler chamber adds a little water filtration while still keeping the piece nice and compact. The conical bubbler has an ergonomic handfeel and a longer straw to keep hits cool.



This piece comes with a 10mm Cup Bowl, but can be used with a 10mm banger or a pre-rolled joint or blunt.



LENGTH HEIGHT 2.5"

JOINT 10mm Female

USE WITH Flower & Concentrate

CARB F

DESIGNED BY Micah Evans