Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Conical Pocket Bubbler

About this product

Pocket bubblers are versatile, portable, and fun! They can fit a 10mm flower bowl, a 10mm quartz banger for concentrate, or even a well-rolled joint or blunt. The bubbler chamber adds a little water filtration while still keeping the piece nice and compact. The conical bubbler has an ergonomic handfeel and a longer straw to keep hits cool.

This piece comes with a 10mm Cup Bowl, but can be used with a 10mm banger or a pre-rolled joint or blunt.

LENGTH HEIGHT 2.5"
JOINT 10mm Female
USE WITH Flower & Concentrate
CARB F
DESIGNED BY Micah Evans
