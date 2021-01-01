About this product

From the creator of the Original Cannabis Cocktail, this all natural syrup is infused with nano-encapsulated water-soluble Delta-8 THC. This extremely versatile way to microdose or mega-dose makes it perfect for both beginning and experienced cannabis users alike.



Rapid Absorbtion

Custom Dosing

1000mg Delta-8 THC

Sugar-Free Available



Choose from Lemon, Mango, Rasberry or Pure



Use the included dosing applicator to easily dose from 1-10mg (or more). Mix into just about any beverage including sparkling water, tea, smoothies, etc. Or, add to ice cream, yogurt, or kefir for a delicious medicated treat. The possibilities are endless with Habit Crafted Delta-8 Syrup!