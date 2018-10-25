Loading…
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Do-Si-Dos (CBG)

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Do-Si-Dos is an indica-dominant hybrid strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype.

This high CBG hemp flower strain has glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with a slight floral funkiness.

Contains 12% CBG and less than 0.3% THC

Do-Si-Dos effects

Reported by real people like you
651 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
