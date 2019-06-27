About this product

A cross between ACDC x ERB, Elektra earned 2nd Place at the 2019 Cultivation Classic and is highly sought after. Elektra CBD hemp flower has hints of sweet pine with a taste of citrus, just before melting into a deep wood flavor.



Elektra is great for those afflicted with joint and muscle fatigue or overall discomfort. Its ability to help you relax is sure to put you in a great mood any time of day.