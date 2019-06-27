Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
A cross between ACDC x ERB, Elektra earned 2nd Place at the 2019 Cultivation Classic and is highly sought after. Elektra CBD hemp flower has hints of sweet pine with a taste of citrus, just before melting into a deep wood flavor.
Elektra is great for those afflicted with joint and muscle fatigue or overall discomfort. Its ability to help you relax is sure to put you in a great mood any time of day.
Elektra effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
30% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
26% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
43% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
