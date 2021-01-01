Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
From the creator of the Original Cannabis Cocktail, this all natural syrup is infused with nano-encapsulated water-soluble Delta-8 THC. This extremely versatile way to microdose or mega-dose makes it perfect for both beginning and experienced cannabis users alike.
Rapid Absorbtion
Custom Dosing
1000mg Delta-8 THC
Sugar-Free Available
Choose from Lemon, Mango, Rasberry or Pure
