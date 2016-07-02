Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Hawaiian Haze is a Sativa dominant marijuana strain that crosses Hawaiian and Haze. The strain's euphoric, happy high is favored for use at daytime but is also commonly used during at night to relieve anxiety before bed.
Its buds are compact nuggets of dark forest green with neon-purple hues at their tips.
It will leave you feeling happy but not lazy. A sweet and slightly tangy flavor gives way to a smooth, earthy exhale that's mildly spicy on the tongue. You'll feel great energy after consuming this strain!
This strain comes with 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Hawaiian Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
97 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!