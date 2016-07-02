About this product

Hawaiian Haze is a Sativa dominant marijuana strain that crosses Hawaiian and Haze. The strain's euphoric, happy high is favored for use at daytime but is also commonly used during at night to relieve anxiety before bed.



Its buds are compact nuggets of dark forest green with neon-purple hues at their tips.



It will leave you feeling happy but not lazy. A sweet and slightly tangy flavor gives way to a smooth, earthy exhale that's mildly spicy on the tongue. You'll feel great energy after consuming this strain!



This strain comes with 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC