About this product
Hempress is a unique cross between Abacus and Oregon Cherry, bringing together a sweet floral aroma with a smooth cherry taste. This indica-dominant hemp strain is very dense, with a sweet, floral, almost cherry like aroma and flavor.
Hempress has high levels of the terpenes Caryophyllene, Nerolidol, and Bisabolol.
Hempstar effects
Reported by real people like you
90 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
