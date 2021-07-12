About this product

Jet Fuel OG is mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This fuel-flavored hybrid has the potential to propel you out of your seat.



Its sharp, fruity scent may give off social clues about the plant's potency, but it tastes like sweet candy, and the buzz is a nice mix of cerebral energy and physical relaxation.



If you prefer the smell of gasoline to that of potpourri, then smoke some Jet Fuel OG.