Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Jet Fuel OG

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD
About this product

Jet Fuel OG is mix of Sour Diesel and OG Kush. This fuel-flavored hybrid has the potential to propel you out of your seat.

Its sharp, fruity scent may give off social clues about the plant's potency, but it tastes like sweet candy, and the buzz is a nice mix of cerebral energy and physical relaxation.

If you prefer the smell of gasoline to that of potpourri, then smoke some Jet Fuel OG.

Jet Fuel effects

Reported by real people like you
439 people told us about effects:
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
