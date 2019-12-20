About this product

Legendary OG lives up to its reputation as one of the highest quality hemp flowers available. This is the perfect flower for any Kush lover or connoisseur, producing a tart, floral, and aromatic terpene-rich profile.



With primary terpene notes of citrus, pine, and berry that are subtle but very distinct, this indica strain is also well-known for its many benefits. This is because it has more significant amounts of CBD than most strains.