About this product
Legendary OG lives up to its reputation as one of the highest quality hemp flowers available. This is the perfect flower for any Kush lover or connoisseur, producing a tart, floral, and aromatic terpene-rich profile.
With primary terpene notes of citrus, pine, and berry that are subtle but very distinct, this indica strain is also well-known for its many benefits. This is because it has more significant amounts of CBD than most strains.
OGKB effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
22% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
