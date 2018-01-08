Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
✅Lab Tested, Pesticide Free
🌱All Natural
🕑Timed Dosing System
Solvent-free, sourced from local organic farms, and rigorously tested, our Delta-8 THC disposable vape pen is the best Δ8 on the market today.
This Δ8 THC vape pen is ideal for micro-dose servings. Our 6 second timed dosing system allows for a consistent dose with every draw. Light on bottom of pen will illuminate indicating a full dose has been completed.
"OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG."
- Leafly
OG Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
3,694 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
