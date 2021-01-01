Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
This all-natural CBD salve provides immediate, long-lasting relief. In addition to 500mg pure CBD, it also has natural moisturizers such as shea butter and coconut oil to repair any skin type, leaving it healthy, soft, and supple.
Choose unscented or a Lavender & Rosemary blend to best suit your needs.
- No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol
- Non-greasy and lightweight
- 100% Organic
Made with Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, CBD Extract, and Hemp Seed Oil.
Net Wt. 2 oz
Organic | Made in USA
