Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Organic 500mg CBD Salve (2 oz)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

This all-natural CBD salve provides immediate, long-lasting relief. In addition to 500mg pure CBD, it also has natural moisturizers such as shea butter and coconut oil to repair any skin type, leaving it healthy, soft, and supple.

Choose unscented or a Lavender & Rosemary blend to best suit your needs.

- No parabens, phthalates, artificial colors, or alcohol
- Non-greasy and lightweight
- 100% Organic

Made with Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Beeswax, CBD Extract, and Hemp Seed Oil.

Net Wt. 2 oz

Organic | Made in USA
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!