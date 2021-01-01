Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Our pre-filled cones are made with only the finest organically and sustainably grown CBD hemp flower, with absolutely no trim or shake.
Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
Available in five varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush
Comes in a pack of 2, 10, or 20.
