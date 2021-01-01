About this product

Our pre-filled cones are made with only the finest organically and sustainably grown CBD hemp flower, with absolutely no trim or shake.



Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC



Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes

Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars

100% free of fillers, shake, and trim



Available in five varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush



Comes in a pack of 2, 10, or 20.