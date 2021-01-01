Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Simply Crafted | Free Shipping

Organic Habit Crafted CBD Pre-Filled Cones (2)

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our pre-filled cones are made with only the finest organically and sustainably grown CBD hemp flower, with absolutely no trim or shake.

Contains 14% CBD and less than 0.3% THC

Cured with cannabis-derived, cold-pressed terpenes
Made from organic cannabis sativa cultivars
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim

Available in five varieties: OG Kush, Cookies, Zkittlez, Ancient Lime and Critical Kush

Comes in a pack of 2, 10, or 20.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!