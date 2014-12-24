Simply Crafted | Free Shipping
About this product
Purple Hawaiian Haze is a sativa hemp flower strain that derives its name from its parent strains and has an odor reminiscent of tropical fruits and flowers.
Purple Hawaiian Haze is the result of breeding the two sativa strains Hawaiian and Haze together, then crossbreeding with the indica dominant Grand Daddy Purple. Enjoy its uplifting, calming effects, perfect for any time of day.
Contains 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Lab Tested | Grown in USA
Purple Hawaiian Haze is the result of breeding the two sativa strains Hawaiian and Haze together, then crossbreeding with the indica dominant Grand Daddy Purple. Enjoy its uplifting, calming effects, perfect for any time of day.
Contains 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC
Lab Tested | Grown in USA
Purple Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
782 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!