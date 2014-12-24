About this product

Purple Hawaiian Haze is a sativa hemp flower strain that derives its name from its parent strains and has an odor reminiscent of tropical fruits and flowers.



Purple Hawaiian Haze is the result of breeding the two sativa strains Hawaiian and Haze together, then crossbreeding with the indica dominant Grand Daddy Purple. Enjoy its uplifting, calming effects, perfect for any time of day.



Contains 15% CBD and less than 0.3% THC



Lab Tested | Grown in USA

